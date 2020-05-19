Williams Lake’s Chuck’s Auto Supply Ltd. eyeing new location in the city

Chuck’s Auto Supply is planning to relocate from it present location on Mackenzie Avenue South once it builds a new complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A design concept of the new business location. (Lauren Bros. Construction Image) Two empty lots at Mackenzie Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South were purchased by Chuck’s Auto Supply a year ago with plans to relocate the business there. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

If the necessary permits are approved Chuck’s Auto Supply of Williams Lake will have a new home in the future.

Sheldon Manchur, one of the partners of the company, said they purchased the two vacant lots at 548 Mackenzie Ave. South and 272 Fifth Ave. South just over a year ago and the plans are coming together.

“There are few more hurdles we have to get through before it’s going to be a done deal,” he said Tuesday morning.

A development permit application for Lauren Bros. Construction Ltd. to build a new commercial building and secure a sidewalk width variance for Chuck’s will be considered by city council at its regular meeting Tuesday, May 19.

The public has been given an opportunity to comment in support or opposition of the application and any of those comments will be shared at the meeting as well.

The new store will have a retail area and warehousing on the first floor with a mezzanine for storage and offices above.

As part of the development, parking will be provided, there will be three loading areas, three driveway accesses, landscaping and the installation of sidewalk along the frontage of Fifth Avenue South, noted Brenda Kolenbrander, Development Services Technician in report to council.

“The applicant intends to construct a new stucco commercial building which will incorporate architectural details such as a timber canopy and beams, contrasting trim around the doors and windows, and a parapet on the front of the building,” her report stated.

It is anticipated the proposed project’s construction cost will be about $3,100,000 for the 25,793 square foot building.

Chuck’s Auto Supply opened in 1981 at its present site on Mackenzie Avenue closer to Highway 20.

As of yet, Manchur said the company has not determined what it will do with original store location.

