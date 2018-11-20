Williams Lake’s Chilcotin Road Elementary School’s well water exceeds allowable arsenic levels

Chilcotin Road Elementary School has been advised of arsenic levels in its well water that exceed drinking water standards. File image

Chilcotin Road Elementary School parents have been advised the drinking water around the Chilcotin Road area exceeds allowable standards of arsenic levels.

In a newsletter principal Matt Cullum penned that went home on Monday, Nov. 19, he noted it was advised of the water quality issue by Interior Health during the fall break.

“To avoid any possible health risks, we have been advised to drink only bottled water, and use alternative sources of water for such things as making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice,” Cullum stated. “It is important to understand that boiling the water will not make it safe.”

Cullum told the Tribune Tuesday the school’s water comes from a well and is tested weekly.

Someone from School District 27’s maintenance department collects samples that are sent off to Vancouver for results.

He has been the principal for six years and this is the first time results came back with high arsenic levels.

The water was being tested again on Monday, he confirmed.

In the meantime, normally students drink water from water coolers provided by the parent advisory council and most of the students have their own reusable water bottles with them at school so it could have been a big thing if they weren’t following that practice to begin with, Cullum added.

“Yesterday we did provide cups to the students who did not have their own bottles.”

At this point all drinking fountains have been shut off and covered with plastic bags.

Last year three schools in the district received water upgrades to improve water drinking quality.

