Williams Lake’s Blue Spoon Catering, winter market victims of break-in

Owner provides several photographs of stolen items

Blue Spoon Catering was the site of a break and enter some time during the Easter Weekend and the owner said dozens of items were stolen, including many from winter market vendors. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Blue Spoon Catering on Highway 97 in Williams Lake was broken into during the Easter weekend and dozens of items were stolen from the business as well as the winter market.

“It is so tragic,” said Kim Judd, owner, operator and chief bottle washer of Blue Spoon Catering, where the winter market was moved to this year due to the upper level of Boitanio Mall being no longer available.

“We had started the market up again in March and then when COVID-19 hit we shut everything down. We didn’t know if it would just be for a couple of weeks so the vendors didn’t take their things out.”

Judd discovered the break and enter last week when she went into the building.

“When I got inside I started to notice some things were gone and then when I went downstairs I saw what was missing from the market vendors. I feel sick to my stomach for them.”

It appears the suspects knew the building well and took the items in stages.

There were suitcases — one burgundy, one black, one black with Canadian flags and two green ones with dream catchers on them that were taken as well as a wagon, and numerous blue bags with wide round handles.

Other items removed from the building include stacks and stacks of pantry items including salmon, tuna, salsa, Twizzlers, Oreo cookies, cotton candy, canned goods such as vegetable, soups, sweetened condensed milk, barbecue sauces, 25 bottles of essential oils, a shelf full of Epicure spices, a cell phone, speaker system, sunglasses, stamps, 50 kg of chocolate, cookies and plastic gloves.

Some of the vendors lost silver jewelry, rings, bracelets, earrings, five cases of jam, the wagon, jewellery-making tools such as snips, pliers and curve pliers, candle light items such as candles and wicks.

Judd has forwarded a complete list of items to RCMP which is included in file #2020-3179.

Anyone who may have seen suspects walking down the highway with heavy laden suit cases and a wagon is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Blue Spoon Catering is also offering a $100-reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Judd shared the following photographs of items that were stolen.



One of the items stolen from the winter market.

Sample of jewellry stolen from the winter market.

Sample of jams stolen from the winter market.

Items stolen from the winter market.

Another example of items stolen from the winter market.

One of the suitcases stolen.