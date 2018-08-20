Williams Lake’s air quality gives residents a bit of reprieve Monday morning

Williams Lake does not appear with a red dot on Monday’s Air Quality Health Index map. File image

For people in Williams Lake, it was the early bird who got the worm when it comes to capitalizing on better air quality early Monday.

Residents woke up to a blue sky, albeit hazy, and for the first time in many days, the dot on the Ministry of Environment Air Quality Health Index map was not red for Williams Lake.

At 7 a.m. the particulate matter hourly reading was 42.4 micrograms per cubic metre and the 24-hour reading was 88 micrograms per cubic metre, whereas last Friday it was more than 620.

And at 8 a.m. Monday the air quality health index was at a three or low health risk.

As the day unfolds, however, it is anticipated the risk will climb back up to a seven or high health risk, the ministry website notes.

Smoke conditions in the Kamloops Fire Centre continue to challenge #BCwildfire response. Reduced visibility inhibits the ability to detect new fires and restricts and limits the use of aircraft. The below photo is a satellite image from NASA Worldview of smoke across southern BC. pic.twitter.com/Dj2KbF4gDi — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 20, 2018

