Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Gas prices in Williams Lake were higher Thursday than in the Lower Mainland, when the lowest was $1.369 a litre at Sun Valley Gas on Highway 97.

Williams Lakers paying more at the pump than Lower Mainland drivers

As of Thursday morning the average price was $1.37.9 a litre in the lakecity

Drivers are paying more for gas in Williams Lake than in the Lower Mainland and other areas of B.C.

As of Thursday morning the regular gas price is $1.379 a litre at stations along Oliver Street and Highway 97, although by noon, Sun Valley Gas had dropped the price to $1.36.9 a litre.

At Toosey First Nation, 40 minute west of Williams Lake, regular gas was priced at $1.25 a litre for non status residents.

According to GasBuddy.com, regular gas is selling for $ 1.154 in Fernie, $1.159 in Abbotsford, $1.169 in Mission and as low as $1.339 in Vancouver.

In 100 Mile House, the price is $1.429 for regular, in Quesnel the price is a low as $1.289 and $1.299 and in Prince George as low a $1.26

Gas prices are dropping in southern portions of the province due to an “historic” seven-cent drop in crude oil prices, GasBuddy.com senior analyst Dan McTeague told Black Press Media on Wednesday.

Read more: Gas prices on Vancouver Island to drop by six cents

As of press deadline, a call put in to Husky Energy inquiring whether gas prices will be dropping in the Cariboo region, had not been returned.

The national average price of gasoline in Canada on Nov. 15 was $1.113 a litre.


