RCMP Logo. File image

RCMP Logo. File image

Williams Lake woman faces theft charges

Kayla Stratton, 25, was caught allegedly breaking into vehicles

BC Prosecution Services has approved five charges against Kayla Stratton, 25, of Williams Lake, including theft and breach of probation.

In a news release, the Williams Lake RCMP noted Stratton was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 8, after she was caught allegedly breaking into several vehicles.

At the time of the offence, she was also in breach of her probation order.

Stratton was held in custody to appear before a judge and released on Oct. 11.

Then on Thursday, Oct, 12, she was arrested again after being caught for allegedly shoplifting and breaching her probation, noted the news release, adding she was later released.

“Williams Lake RCMP continue to make efforts to bring repeat criminals before the courts to be held accountable for their crimes.”

Want to read more local stories like this? Sign up for the Williams Lake Tribune’s newsletter right to your email. Consider purchasing a subscription to the Tribune to support local journalism for just .99 cents per week!

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
BCTF calls for end to FSA tests citing concerns around data

Just Posted

The Thompson Rivers University Gala is underway at the Williams Lake Campus Saturday, Oct. 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Community shows support for TRU Williams Lake at fundraising gala

RCMP Logo. File image
Williams Lake woman faces theft charges

Williams Lake Fire Department firefighters pose by the fire engine. Travis Flanagan, back row from left, Jacques Neuhoff, Kris Wilk, and Corey Holm. Dino Lecomte, across from left, Judy Felker, Evan Dean, Don Firth, Mikayla Arkesteyn, Kevin Heppner, Brendan Foote, Braden Fournier, Anna Heppner, Dereck Sulentich, Varinder Kamboj, Jason Chamberlin, Brucks Wedel, Trevor Schick, Kaitlyn Atkinson, Bill Page, Jessica Sutherland, Kayla Topping, Tallon Rolston, Cory Boyd, Talia Mckay, Luke Lockwood, Rob Derksen, Jacob Weigensberg, Trevor Stockdale, Jeff Bush, and Darren Sanford. Missing from photo: Chad Foffonoff, Jessica Friesen, Kait Houley, Braden Morrow, Demish Nand, Cody Nunn, Jordan Siemens, Jason Sim, Chris Thamerus, and Brad Tomelin. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Fire Department teaches students fire prevention

Interior Health confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 14 that there is an active case of Tuberculosis in the Central Okanagan. (Black Press photo)
Interior Health confirms active case of tuberculosis in Central Okanagan