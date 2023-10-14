Williams Lake woman faces theft charges

BC Prosecution Services has approved five charges against Kayla Stratton, 25, of Williams Lake, including theft and breach of probation.

In a news release, the Williams Lake RCMP noted Stratton was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 8, after she was caught allegedly breaking into several vehicles.

At the time of the offence, she was also in breach of her probation order.

Stratton was held in custody to appear before a judge and released on Oct. 11.

Then on Thursday, Oct, 12, she was arrested again after being caught for allegedly shoplifting and breaching her probation, noted the news release, adding she was later released.

“Williams Lake RCMP continue to make efforts to bring repeat criminals before the courts to be held accountable for their crimes.”

