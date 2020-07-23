Gail Wallin of Williams Lake, seen here with Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett, has been appointed to the Forest Practices Board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake woman appointed to Forest Practices Board

Invasive Species Council of BC executive director Gail Wallin will serve a three-year term

One of two people newly appointed to the Forest Practices Board is from Williams Lake.

Gail Wallin, executive director for the Invasive Species Council of BC, will be on the board for a three-year term.

The Forest Practices Board announced Wallin’s appointment Thursday, as well as that of Cindy Stern, who worked with the ministry of forests from 1996 to 2006.

“I always think rural communities need to be recognized,” Wallin said of the appointment. “I am not a forester, but I’ve worked a lot on resource and land-based issues in my career, and I also come from a rural community and I think those things are both advantageous.”

Originally from the Lower Mainland, Wallin has lived in Williams Lake off and on since the late 1980s.

“I worked at Gavin Lake Education Centre, that’s what actually brought me to the Cariboo. It was called something different then, but I managed Gavin Lake.”

Over the last 40 years Wallin has worked in the natural resource management field as an educator and a facilitator and as an executive with non-government organizations.

Since 1991, she has been a consultant specializing in multi-party facilitation on natural resource management issues, has served in senior leadership roles with the BC Forestry Association, Fraser Basin Council and as a volunteer to many boards, including the BC Rural Network, Canadian Council on Invasive Species and Sustainable Forest Initiative.

“I’m hoping I can make a difference by bringing that broad natural perspective to the board,” Wallin said.

The FPB is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices that does investigations and makes recommendations to the public and government.

Read more: B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestryWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement
Next story
4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Just Posted

Williams Lake woman appointed to Forest Practices Board

Invasive Species Council of BC executive director Gail Wallin will serve a three-year term

Evacuation orders rescinded for most Frizzi Road properties in Williams Lake

A total of 11 properties were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley

Cariboo Lake retiree and avid hockey fan winner of Tribune NHL hockey pool

Howard Wesley retired to the Cariboo in 2005 for serenity

Action of witnesses lead to three arrests for alleged mailbox break-ins in Glendale area

Williams Lake RCMP thankful for assistance

Conservation enhancement project aims to support Upper Fraser chinook salmon stocks

Adult chinook are being retrieved if unable to get past the Big Bar Slide

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

Most Read