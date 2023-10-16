Williams Lake Wendy’s opens Tuesday, Oct. 17

Wendy’s Williams Lake will open Tuesday, Oct. 19 at around 11 a.m.. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sandeep Kaul has moved to Williams Lake from Prince George to manage the new Wendy’s where she is also a part-owner. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Todd Lewis, Wendy’s operating partner, left, and Marty Lauren of Lauren Brothers Construction sit inside the new Wendy’s in Williams Lake Monday, Oct. 16 where there was an invite-only event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Wendy’s Restaurant will officially open in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 Tuesday, then the restaurant will open for lunch at 11 a.m., said Scott Lewis on Monday as the restaurant hosted an invite-only event for contractors and others who helped the restaurant happen.

He said the invite-only event was also an opportunity for the staff to do more hands-on training.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, they will open for breakfast at 6:30 a.m.

“This is the first Wendy’s of this design,” Lewis said. “It is called global next generation which means it uses a future technology kitchen and has a layout that is easier for staff.”

So far about 30 people have been hired from Williams Lake and two people have been brought in for the management side.

One of the managers is Sandeep Kaul.

Kaul moved to Prince George from India eight years ago and got a job at Wendy’s.

“I am really excited,” she said. “This is a first step and a milestone for me, having part ownership.”

Kaul has relocated to Williams Lake to live and is looking forward to getting to know the community better.

Lewis started out with Wendy’s 35 years ago with Pat Bell in Prince George.

He went off to run some franchises in the Okanagan and returned to work with Bell in 2015 to formulate a plan to bring Wendy’s to Williams Lake.

“When Pat opened the first store in Prince George he always wanted to open one in Williams Lake next. Here we are 35 years later,” Lewis said.

