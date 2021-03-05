Williams Lake weighs allocating rest of COVID safe restart grant in capital programs

City of Williams Lake considering using remainder of COVID Safe Restart Grant to make up for unpaid taxes. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake city council is considering allocating $546,205, the amount remaining from the $2.6 million COVID-19 safe restart grant, into the city’s capital program to make up for outstanding taxes.

Council received a report during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, March 2, from chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko noting as of Feb. 26, 2021, the city is owed $746,874 from taxation.

He suggested the grant money could help make up the shortfall.

Breaking down the outstanding taxes for the Tribune, he said there are 194 residential properties owing $295,890, 41 business properties owing $246,338, 10 mix use — residential and business — owing $200,573, two light industry properties owing $2,562 and one recreation non-profit property owing $1,511.

“For clarity, the proposed allocation in not a forgiveness of the outstanding tax amounts, as staff will still continue tax collection in a normal way, it is a stop-gap measure to boost the taxation revenues in a short-term,” Kozubenko noted in his report for council.

Read more: Williams Lake proceeding with tax sale, move normally results in payment of delinquent taxes

According to the city’s 2019 annual report, there were 4,644 taxed properties in Williams Lake and $13.1 million in municipal taxes collected.

Council will make a decision on the allocation of funds at an upcoming regular meeting.




