Williams Lake weighs allocating rest of COVID safe restart grant in capital programs

Williams Lake city council is considering allocating $546,205, the amount remaining from the $2.6 million COVID-19 safe restart grant, into the city’s capital program to make up for outstanding taxes.
Council received a report during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, March 2, from chief financial officer Vitali Kozubenko noting as of Feb. 26, 2021, the city is owed $746,874 from taxation.
He suggested the grant money could help make up the shortfall.
Breaking down the outstanding taxes for the Tribune, he said there are 194 residential properties owing $295,890, 41 business properties owing $246,338, 10 mix use — residential and business — owing $200,573, two light industry properties owing $2,562 and one recreation non-profit property owing $1,511.
“For clarity, the proposed allocation in not a forgiveness of the outstanding tax amounts, as staff will still continue tax collection in a normal way, it is a stop-gap measure to boost the taxation revenues in a short-term,” Kozubenko noted in his report for council.
According to the city’s 2019 annual report, there were 4,644 taxed properties in Williams Lake and $13.1 million in municipal taxes collected.
Council will make a decision on the allocation of funds at an upcoming regular meeting.
