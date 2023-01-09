Williams Lake water treatment plant power contract awarded

The city received five offers for the tender

The city has awarded a contract to provide electrical power to the waste water treatment plant in the river valley. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Allteck Limited Partnerships has been awarded the $432,975 contract for Williams Lake’s waste treatment plant power supply upgrade.

There were two tenders submitted.

The upgrade is necessary because a landslide on June 18, 2022, destroyed one of the poles, knocking out electricity to the lagoons.

“Power is currently being provided by an emergency generator, but diesel costs are high, and a long-term solution is needed as soon as possible,” said manager of public works Pat Mahood in a report to city council.

Council approved the contract’s award during the regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.

At a July council meeting, it was determined to use overhead powerlines from the Comer Street entrance to the river valley to the water treatment plant because of the ongoing risk of future slope movement.

On July 19, council adopted Bylaw 2369 to fund the project.

The bylaw authorises allocating $398,820 from the sanitary-bio-solid removal project and additional expenditure in the amount not to exceed $301,180 to the total of $700,000 for the completion of power line to sewage plant construction project to be from the sewer fund and that sewer fund be authorised to internally borrow from the general fund to assist with projected funding deficit, Mahood noted in his report.

Coun. Scott Nelson said there is no emergency funding from the province available for the project.

Janitorial contract

Council also approved awarding a janitorial services contract to Evergreen Building Maintenance for an annual price of $114,780 plus taxes for two years.

Janitorial services cover city hall, the fire hall, works yard, tourist discovery centre and the airport.

Five tenders were received with Evergreen’s being the lowest.

The highest bid of $181,633 plus taxes came from Master Care Janitorial and Facility Services Inc. in Surrey.



