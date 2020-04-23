Williams Lake water level increases almost three feet in 48 hours

Water levels of Williams Lake have risen almost three feet in less than 48 hours as seen here the pedestrian bridge at Scout Island is partially submerged in water Thursday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Water levels of Williams Lake have risen almost three feet in less than 48 hours as seen here the pedestrian bridge at Scout Island is partially submerged in water Thursday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) City councillor Scott Nelson’s property has flooded. The deck seen here is normally part of a little island that is above water. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Crews prepare sand bags to add to the 100s already in place at Coun. Scott Nelson’s waterfront property. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The odd bale of hay could be seen floating in Williams Lake Thursday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Water levels in the Williams Lake have risen 2.5 to three feet in the last 48 hours as Borland Creek and the San Jose River which empty into the east end of the lake continue to flow heavily.

North Lakeside resident Donna Ford has lived at her home since they built it in 1976 and said they have never seen water levels this high.

“We’ve sandbagged in the past but nothing like this,” she said, as she pointed to her submerged beach deck. “All our planters have floated away.

Next door to her, City Coun. Scott Nelson has a little island area with a deck and that is completely submerged.

Hundreds of sandbags put in so far are now all under water.

Williams Lake’s director of municipal services Gary Muraca said lake front property owners are being impacted.

“We have been placing sand at strategic locations on South and North Lakeside for residents that require it,” Muraca told the Tribune Thursday morning, noting with the water levels of the lake continuing to rise it was with an abundance of caution the City is closing the boat launches this morning at both Scout island and Dutch Point.

“The wake of the boats in the lake at this time only increases the issues these residents are dealing with and we want to do all we can to help.”

The closure is not pandemic-related and Muraca anticipates reopening the boat launches once water levels lower the risk to property has been eliminated.

Looking down toward Scout Island from Highway 97 you can see how the pedestrian bridge that connects the trails is partially covered in water as well.

