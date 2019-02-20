Williams Lake warming up following record snowfall

Williams Lake is digging out from 13 centimetres of fresh snowfall

A pair of horses enjoy the fresh snowfall blanketing the ground on Hodgson Road in Williams Lake Wednesday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Williams Lake is digging out from 13 centimetres of fresh snowfall.

Tuesday’s dump, with more periods of snowfall in the forecast until Saturday, has left Cariboo Chilcotin roadways a bit of a mess, with temperatures expected to warm up to highs of -5C today, and Thursday, before reaching the -1C mark Friday.

The snowfall set a record for the city, with the past high being 6.4cm in 1975.

For today, Feb. 20, periods of snow of about 2 cm are expected until noon, followed by a mix of sun a cloud. Afternoon wind, however, will make the temperature feel like -15C.

READ MORE: Snow is weather story of the day for Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday

More wind overnight, with wind gusting to 50 km/h, will dip temperatures to around -27C.

DriveBC, meanwhile, is reporting no major incidents throughout the Cariboo, however, compact snow on Highways 20 and 97 are to be expected, along with limited visibility with snow, and slippery sections.

Motorists travelling roadways near the city yesterday, however, experienced some tough driving conditions.

Ccsar has cleared the scene of a mvi .

Highway 97 N.

By Bull Mountain

Turn off. — CCSAR (@CCARIBOOSAR) February 20, 2019

Today’s highest temperature recorded was 12.2C in 1995, while the lowest was -26.5C. The most snowfall received on this day was eight centimetres in 2012.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.