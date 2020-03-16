Williams Lake ups it sanitization of City facilities

Williams Lake’s maintenance department has upped its sanitation measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve added extra to all our City facilities, the airport being one of them, where we have some of our facility staff go in and sanitize the surfaces — the doorknobs, the phones, computer, the counter tops, all those areas where people can come in contact with them,” Gary Muraca told the Tribune Monday.

Signage is also going up in all facilities about what to do and the symptoms of the virus.

“We are following the lead of the provincial and federal governments and making sure we are on top of it and doing what we can.”

At the Williams Lake Regional Airport no extra screening measures have been implemented, however, staff there have been educated on the signs of COVID-19 and what to look for.

Read more: Three more COVID-19 deaths at B.C. care home, 30 new cases

“We are pretty limited on what we can do at the airport. If you got on a plane somewhere else with symptoms then all we can do is be right behind you with a Lysol wipe, cleaning up those areas and make sure it’s not being passed on. We also have the signage that tells passengers what to look for.”

Muraca said some staff members who travelled to Mexico recently have been quarantined.

In total an extra 16 hours a week has been added for the sanitizing, he said, adding they are trying to keep the public and staff safe.

As reported last week, crews working with the City’s water and sewer system are wearing protective gear such as goggles and masks.

Management staff is also being encouraged to work from home where possible and the City has started determining what services will be essential in case that type of response is necessary.

“It’s not about panicking but being prepared, he added.

Read more: City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

The City has also prepared an informational page regarding COVID-19 situation on its website.

“We ask that residents and staff take time to read through the information. We will continue to update the page as necessary,” said Guillermo Angel, corporate engagement officer in press release.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Signage at the Williams Lake Airport is part of the City’s measures in place for COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19
Next story
Williams Lake dentist staff among those who attended Vancouver conference

Just Posted

Williams Lake ups it sanitization of City facilities

Williams Lake’s maintenance department has upped its sanitation measures because of the… Continue reading

Williams Lake dentist staff among those who attended Vancouver conference

“When they tracked their movements it was determined that we posed zero risk”

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank ‘dangerously’ low

Community asked to remember people in need at this time

Seniors Activity Centre closed for 30 days in Williams Lake due to COVID-19 concerns

Glenda Winger is hoping the move will keep seniors safe

Fitness centre, pool to remain open for now at recreation complex

He said while the pool remains open as of Monday afternoon, the situation continues to evolve

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Most Read