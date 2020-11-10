Williams Lake was under a snowfall warning Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake was under a snowfall warning Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake turned into winter wonderland with 11 cm of fresh snow

DriveBC reporting limited visibility on portions of Highway 97

Lakecity residents dug out from under the second snowfall of the season Monday, Nov. 9, with 11 centimetres of the white stuff.

The heavy snow prompted a snowfall warning from Environment Canada which has since ended and a caution from the RCMP for motorists to take it easy on the icy streets.

Tuesday will not see much snow, with Environment Canada calling for mainly cloudy skies, a 60 percent chance of flurries and a daytime high of zero.

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with snow on Highway 97 between 100 Mile House and 150 Mile House and slippery sections north from Bull Mountain to north of MacLeod Lake. Highway 20 described as having compact snow.

Last month, the Williams Lake area saw a total of 34.8 cm of snow fall, with 14.8 cm of snow falling on Oct. 23.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Justin Trudeau first leader to talk to U.S. president-elect Joe Biden

Just Posted

Williams Lake was under a snowfall warning Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo)
Williams Lake turned into winter wonderland with 11 cm of fresh snow

DriveBC reporting limited visibility on portions of Highway 97

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars will be the keynote speaker at Indigenous Opportunities 2020: Charting a Path Forward hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Nov. 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake First Nation chief set to talk business at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Chief Willie Sellars is the keynote speaker at the Indigenous Opportunities 2020 virtual event

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel dangerous offender denied parole; to be reviewed in a year

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Students participated in a climate strike in Williams Lake Friday, Nov. 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘There’s not another universe so we have to do our part’: Climate Strike in Williams Lake

Cariboo Third Planet Crusade plans to hold the strikes every month or so

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

British Columbians will have to find safer ways to gather and celebrate if they want to avoid shutdown

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Most Read