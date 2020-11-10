Williams Lake turned into winter wonderland with 11 cm of fresh snow

Lakecity residents dug out from under the second snowfall of the season Monday, Nov. 9, with 11 centimetres of the white stuff.

The heavy snow prompted a snowfall warning from Environment Canada which has since ended and a caution from the RCMP for motorists to take it easy on the icy streets.

Tuesday will not see much snow, with Environment Canada calling for mainly cloudy skies, a 60 percent chance of flurries and a daytime high of zero.

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with snow on Highway 97 between 100 Mile House and 150 Mile House and slippery sections north from Bull Mountain to north of MacLeod Lake. Highway 20 described as having compact snow.

Last month, the Williams Lake area saw a total of 34.8 cm of snow fall, with 14.8 cm of snow falling on Oct. 23.

