Williams Lake Tribune wins for flooding coverage, general excellence at Ma Murray awards

The awards gala took place virtually

The Williams Lake Tribune took home four awards at the 2021 Ma Murrays during an online event held Thursday evening, June 10.

Williams Lake Tribune regional editor/reporter Angie Mindus and reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski won gold in the category of Multimedia Breaking News for their coverage of the historic flooding of Wildwood, Miocene/Rose Lake, 150 Mile House, Williams Lake First Nation and Williams Lake River Valley areas last year at the start of the pandemic.

Mindus also captured silver in the spot news photo category for her photograph of volunteers wading through flood waters at Scout Island to secure bridges.

Lamb-Yorski was awarded bronze in feature photo for her image of seniors hugging through a plastic barrier during the pandemic.

The Tribune was also awarded bronze in the General Excellence category.

“I am so very proud of my entire team,” said Tribune publisher Kathy McLean. “Each of them have worked above and beyond during these extraordinary times and then to be honoured with multiple prestigious Ma Murray awards is truly remarkable. I cannot thank our wonderful community enough for their continual support of local media and the Tribune. A special congratulations goes to my editor Angie Mindus and reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski.”

The prestigious Ma Murray Awards are presented annually by the B.C. and Yukon Community News Association, which has 93 member papers ranging in circulation from 1,000 copies per week to 100,000. The awards are named for Margaret (Ma) Murray, a colourful B.C. newspaper editor and publisher who was active from the 1930s until the 1980s.

