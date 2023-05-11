Williams Lake Tribune staff win Ma Murray awards for photo, multi-media breaking news

Two mountain bikers head down Lost Marbles downhill mountain bike trail which runs from close to the top of Jesmond Mountain down to Big Bar Guest Ranch, near Clinton, B.C. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Black Press Media)

The editor and staff of the Williams Lake Tribune were again recognized for journalism excellence at the Ma Murray Community News Media Awards 2023.

On May 4, winners were announced at an awards ceremony online with Regional Editor Angie Mindus and Journalist Ruth Lloyd and the Williams Lake news team being recognized.

Ruth Lloyd won a silver in the Sports Photo category titled ‘Trail opening spiritually, economically important for South Cariboo First Nation.’

Lloyd captured the picturesque image of mountain bikers atop of Jesmond Mountain in the Marble Mountains.

Cariboo/Thompson regional editor Angie Mindus, along with Quesnel Observer former staff Cassidy Dankochik and Rebecca Dyok, and the Tribune newsroom team of Ruth Lloyd and Monica Lamb Yorski took home gold for Multimedia Breaking News for coverage of the disappearance and murder of Carmelita Abraham.

Titled Investigation into missing Indigenous woman leads to murder charge for Quesnel man, the coverage involved the work of two newsrooms – the Williams Lake Tribune, the community where Abraham was first reported missing, and the Quesnel Cariboo Observer, the community where tragically Abraham’s body was discovered and family and community leaders gathered in the days to follow.

The story coverage included traditional newspaper writing and publishing as well as a video feature and social media.

The judges commended the news teams for working together closely to cover a difficult subject with sensitivity.

“Community journalism can be difficult but it is always important work that I am proud to be a part of,” said Mindus. “It was a team effort and we are thankful to the community who continue to trust us to tell their stories.”

In 2021, the Williams Lake Tribune team also won gold in Multimedia Breaking News for their 2020 flood coverage.

The Ma Murray Community News Media Awards recognize journalism excellence among members of the BC and Yukon Community News Media Association (BCYNA). There are over 100 news publications belonging to the BCYNA.

In all, Black Press papers in northern B.C. garnered 17 podium spots at the awards.

