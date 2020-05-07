Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb embrace local logging contractors at the Vancouver protest rally held last year. (Scott Nelson photo)

Williams Lake Tribune staff honoured at virtual Ma Murray newspaper association awards

Monica Lamb-Yorski and Angie Mindus take home bronze, silver

Black Press Media journalists and newspaper publications scooped up more than 20 awards at the 2020 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards in April, including two who work at the Williams Lake Tribune.

The awards, which are usually presented at a grand gala held at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, were handed out virtually this year by hosts, Jay Durant and Tara Jean Stevens, online April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monica Lamb-Yorski took home bronze in the portrait/personality photo award category for her photo Best Buds. Lamb-Yorski captured the image at Deni House in Williams Lake of Aileen Hewitt, who was celebrating her 101th birthday, with visiting St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog, Molly.

Read More: Hewett celebrates 101st birthday in lakecity

Tribune editor Angie Mindus captured silver in the multimedia breaking news story award category. Mindus won for her piece documenting the plight of out-of-work loggers who rallied to Vancouver to protest layoffs in the forest industry. The story, titled ‘They’re hearing us now’: Cariboo leaders leave UBCM convention to cheer on rallying Cariboo loggers, included a written news story by Mindus about the protest as well as several live videos provided by the City of Williams Lake’s Beth Veenkamp and councillor Scott Nelson, who were downtown attending UBCM where the rally took place.

Read More: ‘They’re hearing us now’: Cariboo leaders leave UBCM convention to cheer on rallying Cariboo loggers

The Ma Murray Awards honour the work of community journalists across British Columbia and Yukon.

Aileen Hewett turned 101 on Monday, May 27, and enjoyed a visit from Molly, the St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog, at Deni House where Hewett has been living since Oct. 12, 2018. When asked what her secret to longevity is, Hewett replied, “I stayed healthy by working I guess.” Hewett led the way in the 1970s to create the Child Development Centre. She was born in Saskatchewan near Nipawan and Radville, Sask. Her son Tom Hewett said she was born on the homestead and her birth certificate actually lists the co-ordinates. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

