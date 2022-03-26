Williams Lake Tribune, staff finalists in Ma Murray newspaper awards

A photograph of Libby Abbott in front of a mural outside the Station House Gallery, the building she lived in with her family as a child, is a finalist for a newspaper award. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Libby Abbott is tickled to see a mural of herself on the Station House Gallery where she lived with her family growing up. See more about the mural on Page 21. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Tribune and its staff have been named as top three finalists in four categories of the Ma Murray awards celebrating achievements in community news media throughout B.C. and Yukon.

The newspaper netted a nomination in the general excellence category for the second year in a row. In this category newspapers are scored by judges reviewing strength of editorial content, including photography and writing, display advertising as well as the overall layout, design and printing of the newspaper.

“I am extremely thrilled that our hard work in the community continues to be recognized by our peers,” said Tribune publisher Kathy McLean. “My staff are among the most dedicated employees I could ever wish for. I simply could not be more proud of them. I would like to extend a huge thank you to our wonderful clients for their ongoing support of what we do and to our many loyal readers.”

Additionally, the Williams Lake Tribune is a finalist for a special section award, under 10,000 circulation, for Casual Country 2021. Casual Country is a longstanding tradition in the community produced by the Tribune for the past 53 years, featuring local stories on people and places throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast.

McLean and ad designer Gaylene Desautels are also finalists in the category of ad design, circulation under 10,000, for an ad for Lake City Collision and Auto Glass.

Williams Lake Tribune regional editor Angie Mindus has also been named a finalist in the portrait/personality photography award, circulation under 10,000, for her photo titled Art brings history to life of lifelong resident Libby Abbott in front of a mural featuring herself as a child on the outside wall of the Station House Gallery, where she grew up.

The Quesnel Cariboo Observer, for which Mindus is a regional editor, is also a finalist in the general excellence category. Observer editor Cassidy Dankochik is additionally a finalist in the breaking news video award category for coverage of the West Fraser log yard fire.

Mindus wanted to extend her thanks and appreciation to her team, as well as the community for its continued support of local journalism.

The Ma Murray awards are held each year to celebrate the work of hundreds of journalists in 93 community newspapers making up the BC and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association.

The award winners are expected to be announced at an in-person gala in the Lower Mainland Saturday, May 14, 2022.

With files from BC and Yukon Community Newspaper Association

