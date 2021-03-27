Williams Lake Tribune finalists for Ma Murray community newspaper awards

Williams Lake Field Naturalists volunteers Ken Day and Don Lawrence pack equipment in waist-deep water on the main trail at Scout Island during the 2020 floods. The photo has received a nomination by the BCYCNA for spot news photo award. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)Williams Lake Field Naturalists volunteers Ken Day and Don Lawrence pack equipment in waist-deep water on the main trail at Scout Island during the 2020 floods. The photo has received a nomination by the BCYCNA for spot news photo award. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)
Tilly Knowles and Tina Derksen exchange a COVID-safe hug during a parking lot coffee house hosted by the Old Age Pensioners Organization and the Seniors Activity Centre July 2020. The image has been nominated for a Ma Murray award in the feature photo category. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo/Williams Lake Tribune)Tilly Knowles and Tina Derksen exchange a COVID-safe hug during a parking lot coffee house hosted by the Old Age Pensioners Organization and the Seniors Activity Centre July 2020. The image has been nominated for a Ma Murray award in the feature photo category. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo/Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Tribune and its staff have been named as top three finalists in four categories of the Ma Murray awards celebrating achievements in community news media throughout B.C. and Yukon.

The newspaper netted a nomination in the general excellence category. In this category newspapers are scored by judges reviewing strength of editorial content, including photography and writing, display advertising as well as the overall layout, design and printing of the newspaper.

“I am extremely thrilled that our hard work in the community has been recognized by our peers,” said Tribune publisher Kathy McLean. “Especially this year, as my staff have been very dedicated to keeping the community informed during the global pandemic and also assisting our local businesses hit hard by COVID-19 with marketing strategies. I couldn’t be more proud of each and everyone.”

Williams Lake Tribune regional editor Angie Mindus and writer Monica Lamb-Yorski have also been recognized in the category of multimedia breaking news story for their entry, Flooding causes state of emergency. The nomination was based on website, social media and newsprint coverage of the 2020 floods in the Cariboo Chilcotin which occurred over two weeks last April.

Read More: State of emergency declared in Williams Lake due to flooding, erosion in River Valley

Read More: Flooding situation continues to evolve in 150 Mile area

Read More: Video/photos: Warm temperatures bring spring flooding to Cariboo region

In the category of spot news photo award, Mindus has also been nominated for her image City, volunteers scramble to save infrastructure which captured Williams Lake Field Naturalists volunteers Don Lawrence and Ken Day packing equipment in chest-deep water on the main trail at Scout Island after trying to secure the wooden pedestrian bridge from raising flood waters last spring.

In the category of feature photo award, Lamb-Yorski also received a nominated for her feel-good image Seniors centre parking lot coffee a hit, depicting a smiling Tina Derksen, Old Age Pensioners Organization (OAPO) president, and senior Tilly Knowles hugging each other through a COVID-safe plastic barrier at an outdoor event in July, 2020. The event was the first small get-together for the seniors in the parking lot of the Senior Activity Centre after the center closed in March due to the pandemic.

Mindus noted she wanted to thank the community for supporting local journalism.

The Ma Murray awards are held each year to celebrate the work of hundreds of journalists in 93 community newspapers making up the BC and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association.

The award winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony Thursday, April 29.

Williams Lake Field Naturalists volunteers Ken Day and Don Lawrence pack equipment in waist-deep water on the main trail at Scout Island during the 2020 floods. The photo has received a nomination by the BCYCNA for spot news photo award. (Angie Mindus photo/Williams Lake Tribune)
