Williams Lake to raise the rainbow flag and declare first official Pride Week

City will fly first-ever official Pride flag and proclaim official support for LGBTQ2S+

Participants gather together for a group photo during the inaugural Williams Lake Pride in the Puddle in 2019. (Photo submitted)

The city of Williams Lake will be raising the rainbow flag on Monday, Aug. 15.

A flag-raising ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at city hall for the first-ever Pride flag officially flown there and Mayor Walt Cobb will be reading the first ever official proclamation announcing LGBTQ2S+ Pride Week in Williams Lake as well.

Williams Lake Pride Society directors, city councillors and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars will be on hand to recognize the city’s LGBTQ2S+ residents.

“The Williams Lake Pride Society recognizes that this is a major milestone toward inclusivity in our city and is honoured to work alongside the City of Williams Lake to make our community a safer place for all citizens,” said Billie Sheridan, secretary of the WL Pride Society, in the release announcing the event.

“It’s just a proclamation, the city we do lots of proclamations for events and different people and different groups,” said Cobb.

He cited the good work the group has done in the community and added “we need to support everybody in our community.”

A Pride parade is also planned for Aug. 20 with the theme of “Illuminate Your Life” in downtown, starting at 8:30 p.m.

