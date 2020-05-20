The City is applying for a grant to install lighting to the new Nekw7usem (Nek-woo-sum) Bridge from Scout Island to the RC Cotton trail. (Monica Lamb- Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake tapping into tourism grants for pedestrian bridge lighting, bike washing station

City council approved the grant applications at its May 19 meeting

Williams Lake is applying for grants to put lighting on the new Nekw7usem (Nek-woo-sum) Bridge from Scout Island to the RC Cotton trail and for a bike washing station at the Tourism Discovery Centre.

The grant applications will be submitted to the Cariboo Chilcotin Tourism Association’s Tourism Development Grant program.

City manager of planning and development Hasib Nadvi said the plan is for coloured lights that can be changed for different occasions, such as anti-bullying or Christmas. The cost would be about $35,000 which is the amount of the grant application.

Coun. Craig Smith asked if motorcycles can use the bike wash station and what it will cost per year to light the bridge up.

“It would be minimal as we would be looking to use LED lights,” Nelson responded.

Read more: Williams Lake city council chooses Nekw7usem for name of new pedestrian bridge

The bike washing station would be installed at the Tourism Discovery Centre which Coun. Scott Nelson said is a marshalling area for mountain bikers.

“It would be built in for them to wash their bikes right there,” Nelson said.

The grant application is for $9,000.

Coun. Jason Ryll said making this kind of infrastructure available in the City itself shows support for the mountain biking community.

“It’s not very often that we get to apply to the tourism association for infrastructure,” Ryll said, noting it will help boost tourism.

Council approved the two grant applications unanimously during the Tuesday, May 19 regular meeting held by Zoom online.

Read more: Williams Lake city council eyes June 2 for resuming meeting in person


Williams Lake

If the City of Williams Lake receives a tourism grant it plans to install a bike washing station at the Tourism Discovery Centre. (Nicholas Lamb-Yorski photo)

