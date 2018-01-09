Williams Lake suspects charged in Clinton hit and run

A Williams Lake prolific offender is facing seven charges in relation to a brazen hit and run in Clinton Friday.
Jared Allistair Ingle, 23, and his passenger, Karla Mindel, 29, also of Williams Lake, were arrested in Lac La Hache on Friday, Jan. 5 shortly after 1 p.m. by the Williams Lake RCMP.
According to an RCMP press release, Williams Lake officers had been contacted by the Clinton RCMP earlier that morning to look out for a Chrysler Intrepid with stolen license plates after they responded to a hit and run at 9:48 a.m. where a Clinton resident was struck by a vehicle.
In a phone interview Tuesday, the resident, who asked not to be identified, told the Tribune when he called the police, he was trying to prevent suspects from leaving his business by standing in front of the vehicle.
When the suspects drove away, he fell onto the hood and hung on as the vehicle traffic travelled about two and a half blocks.
“I didn’t expect it,” the business owner said, who is still reeling from the experience, noting he was lucky to escape with only a few scrapes on his knees.
Grateful to the Clinton, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake RCMP for their quick response and apprehension of suspects, he said he is very disappointed that the courts let prolific offenders out on the streets.
“I would like the courts to provide safety for the community, its citizens and law enforcement,” the man said, adding the suspect in the case has been convicted of similar offences before.
In the press release issued Sunday, Williams Lake RCMP Const. Andrew Waters said the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle at Lac La Hache where a number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were seized.
Ingle is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving while disqualified, resisting a peace officer, break and enter, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and dangerous driving.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m in Williams Lake Provincial Court.
Mindel is charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
