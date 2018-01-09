Williams Lake suspects charged in Clinton hit and run

A Clinton business owner escaped with a few scrapes after being victim of a hit and run Friday

A Williams Lake prolific offender is facing seven charges in relation to a brazen hit and run in Clinton Friday.

Jared Allistair Ingle, 23, and his passenger, Karla Mindel, 29, also of Williams Lake, were arrested in Lac La Hache on Friday, Jan. 5 shortly after 1 p.m. by the Williams Lake RCMP.

According to an RCMP press release, Williams Lake officers had been contacted by the Clinton RCMP earlier that morning to look out for a Chrysler Intrepid with stolen license plates after they responded to a hit and run at 9:48 a.m. where a Clinton resident was struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Williams Lake RCMP arrest prolific offender following hit and run assault

In a phone interview Tuesday, the resident, who asked not to be identified, told the Tribune when he called the police, he was trying to prevent suspects from leaving his business by standing in front of the vehicle.

When the suspects drove away, he fell onto the hood and hung on as the vehicle traffic travelled about two and a half blocks.

“I didn’t expect it,” the business owner said, who is still reeling from the experience, noting he was lucky to escape with only a few scrapes on his knees.

Grateful to the Clinton, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake RCMP for their quick response and apprehension of suspects, he said he is very disappointed that the courts let prolific offenders out on the streets.

“I would like the courts to provide safety for the community, its citizens and law enforcement,” the man said, adding the suspect in the case has been convicted of similar offences before.

In the press release issued Sunday, Williams Lake RCMP Const. Andrew Waters said the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle at Lac La Hache where a number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were seized.

Ingle is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, driving while disqualified, resisting a peace officer, break and enter, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and dangerous driving.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9 a.m in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Mindel is charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.

In the past, Ingle has been found guilty of possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon, assault, and several breaches of probation according to Court Services Online documents.

On April 29, 2017, Ingle was apprehended by the Williams Lake RCMP, First Nations policing and plain clothes units on outstanding warrants and other offences, after he rammed a police cruiser before fleeing from police and rolling his vehicle on the Mountain House Road.

At the time Ingle was attending the funeral of Jonathan Sellars, one of two men killed on April 18, 2017 at a residence on North Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake.

Read more: Jared Ingle makes court appearance following Saturday’s police pursuit

Ingle has only been out of prison for about two months.