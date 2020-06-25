Williams Lake students hosting climate march this Friday, June 26

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students

Williams Lake residents are invited to participate in a climate action march this Friday, June 26.

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students: Julia Zirnhelt and Ella Kruus.

“We’re inviting the whole community to come and join us,” Julia said. “We’ll be meeting at City Hall at 11:45 a.m. and marching from there until about 1:45 p.m.”

Julia said it’s important to bring awareness to climate change and climate justice because she thinks it’s an issue not enough people are paying attention to.

“If we march, maybe people will listen,” she said.

“Otherwise, our planet is going to fall apart.”

This will be the second climate action march the students have organized in Williams Lake after hosting a successful inaugural event in May 0f 2019.

During, the vocal group chanted for change and held up signs for passing motorists as they march throughout city streets.



