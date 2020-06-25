Williams Lake students hosting climate march this Friday, June 26

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students

Williams Lake residents are invited to participate in a climate action march this Friday, June 26.

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students: Julia Zirnhelt and Ella Kruus.

“We’re inviting the whole community to come and join us,” Julia said. “We’ll be meeting at City Hall at 11:45 a.m. and marching from there until about 1:45 p.m.”

Julia said it’s important to bring awareness to climate change and climate justice because she thinks it’s an issue not enough people are paying attention to.

READ MORE: Williams Lake students strike over climate change concerns

“If we march, maybe people will listen,” she said.

“Otherwise, our planet is going to fall apart.”

This will be the second climate action march the students have organized in Williams Lake after hosting a successful inaugural event in May 0f 2019.

During, the vocal group chanted for change and held up signs for passing motorists as they march throughout city streets.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Williams Lake students hosting climate march this Friday, June 26

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students

Editorial: Quiet weekend ahead

Normally we’d be gearing up for several events in Williams Lake

Natural playspace at new Williams Lake daycare aims to stimulate children’s imagination and activity

Little Mukluks is a new daycare in Williams Lake

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

Williams Lake laundromat owner adjusts to COVID-19

Elisna de Swardt hopes changes they’ve made will be permanent

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Most Read