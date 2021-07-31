Williams Lake structure protection unit deployed to Young Lake wildfire

A structure protection unit crew was deployed to the 100 Mile House area on Thursday, July 22, to assist the BC Wildfire Service. Crew members deployed include Don Firth, from left, Rob Derkson, Braden Fournier, Jacob Weigensberg and Chad Fofonoff. (Photo submitted)

A structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department was deployed Thursday, July 22, to assist at the Young Lake wildfire 35 kilometres southwest of 70 Mile House.

“I am extremely proud of our five members and I find it inspiring that they are all taking holidays or time off of their regular jobs to help our region,” said fire chief Erick Peterson. “I know our members will be working hard so our department will be sending more resources in a week to relieve them.”

On Thursday, July 29, three of the crew members will be switched out, Peterson said.

“Crews have been completing structural protection, installing and monitoring sprinklers around the Young Lake Fire,” he added.

The Young Lake wildfire was estimated at 2,631 hectares as of July 27.

On July 21, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) expanded the Young Lake Fire Evacuation Order for a total of 103 properties. An additional 231 properties in the area remain on evacuation alert.

This was the first deployment of members from Williams Lake Fire Department to assist at a wildfire this season.

With another extreme fire season underway, the decision has been made to schedule initial fire attack teams at the Williams Lake Fire Department, Peterson said.

Composed of a driver and a firefighter, paid-on-call members will be scheduled to work during a portion of the typical peak wildland fire activity period which is 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“In addition, predicted weather events like lightning or high winds will see the fire department scheduling staff as well.”

This move is anticipated to last the next 30 days or until fire risk is reduced.

“The main goal of this project is to respond quickly to wildfire and interface incidents reducing the possibility that a fire will grow and develop,” Peterson said.



