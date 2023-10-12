Williams Lake state of local emergency extended for Terra Ridge

On Sept. 29 the SOLE was declared due to potential land movement at 500 Wotzke Drive

Terra Ridge offers adult living in Williams Lake and is home to many seniors, some of whom have been forced to evacuate due to slope stability concerns. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The state of local emergency declared for Terra Ridge has been extended due to potential land movement at 500 Wotzke Drive.

Originally declared on Sept. 29, the extension is required by legislation to be renewed weekly and is a precautionary measure for four units currently under an evacuation order and 76 units currently under an evacuation alert, the city noted in a news release.

The city said it is now working with the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness to complete both geological and structural engineering assessments.

Engineers visited the site on Oct. 5 and 6.

In the meantime, emergency supports have been made available to residents while awaiting results.

The city noted it is continuing to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre and will provide updates as they are available, and is working diligently to ensure Terra Ridge residents have all available services being offered to them.

The residents and property under evacuation order and alert remain the city’s primary focus.

To reach the Emergency Operations Centre please call 250-392-2311 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

