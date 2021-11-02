Williams Lake Stampede Association eyes campground expansion

The association would like to add 25 to 28 sites near the curling rink

The Williams Lake Stampede Association has had plans drawn up to for a proposed campground expansion behind the curling rink. (TRUE Consulting image)

The Williams Lake Stampede Association (WLSA) continues to pursue the possibility of expanding its campground in the former fastball diamond behind the curling rink.

“We are in the very, very early stages of looking at a proposal of putting in 25 to 28-unit campground,” the association’s president Court Smith told the Tribune.

“I want to emphasize, very early stages. One of our sponsors, TRUE Consulting, provided us with some drawings and it allows us now to look an idea of costs and various other things.”

Smith said they would ‘absolutely’ need to apply for funding.

During a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26, Smith presented some draft plans for the campground.

He also shared as proposed plan for the former infield ball diamond, most recently used for dog agility classes.

“We are looking at other potential sources for revenue and that could be an event venue,” Smith said, noting it could include a large gazebo and a bandstand, but nothing has been finalized. “It was used by the kennel club but they have since moved to a different location and we now have the opportunity to put forth a development idea.”

Council received the information and agreed to write a letter of support for the planned Stampede Park developments, which will be formally voted on at the regular council meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

In September the WLSA held its annual general meeting and Smith said six new directors joined the board.

“Three former directors — Tim Rolph, Al Smith and Katie Stelfox — are no longer on the board and stepped aside,” Smith said.

Smith was re-elected president for a one-year term.

He confirmed the WLSA has hired a general manager that will be announced in the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Karena Sokolan crowned 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RecreationWilliams Lake