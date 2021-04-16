Williams Lake Slumber Lodge zoning given third reading

It will now go to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval

The owner of the Slumber Lodge Motel in Williams Lake is proposing to build two four-unit housing complexes on the lot and provided this conceptual drawing.

The Slumber Lodge owner in Williams Lake is one step closer to building two four-unit townhouses on the property at 27 Seventh Avenue South.

A public hearing for a zoning bylaw amendment application from Philip Danyluk was held Tuesday, April 13, with anyone wanting to comment invited to do so by phone.

No one called in and city council referred the item to the regular public meeting, where it was given third reading and the recommendation it be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval.

Read more: Slumber Lodge owner eyes townhouses for downtown site

Mayor Walt Cobb said he spoke with the owner who said the townhouses will be a strata development.

Coun. Scott Nelson said the development is great news for Williams Lake.

“The view is unbelievable from some of the best property in the city,” Nelson said. “Good luck to the developer. It’s going to add eight new homes with a potential for 20 more.”

If the application receives approval by the ministry it will be brought back to city council for final adoption at a future council meeting.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DevelopersHousingWilliams Lake