After purchasing the Slumber Lodge on Seventh Avenue South a year and a half ago, the owners are now seeking a development permit amendment to be able to rent out the former restaurant portion for offices and possible retail. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake Slumber Lodge owners hoping to expand operations

City council gave first reading to a development permit amendment application

Owners of the once derelict Slumber Lodge in Williams Lake continue to explore ways to breathe new life into it.

Philip Danyluk purchased it about one and a half years ago and began renovating the motel rooms.

Now he has applied to the City for a zoning bylaw amendment so he can rent out the former restaurant area.

“We’ve been trying to rent it out as a restaurant and have not had any interest, but have been approached to rent it out as office space and possibly retail,” Danyluk told the Tribune.

City council gave first reading to his zoning amendment application at the Tuesday, June 11 regular meeting.

Notices will now go to surrounding property owners and the application will return to a public hearing on July 16.

When asked about the vacant space on the south side of the property, Danyluk said he is considering building townhouses there.

More immediately, however, he will be opening up a U-Haul service.

When he heard U-Haul was closing in Williams Lake, he pursued taking it over.

“I have already signed a contract. We thought it would be ideal to have U-Haul at this location and we have also had lots of people coming by inquiring about rental of storage space.”

Historically the Slumber Lodge suffered break-ins, fires and eventually demolition orders by the City.

Read more: Slumber Lodge demolition out for tender

Today there are 21 rooms for rent in the remaining portions of the motel, which Danyluk said are rented nightly, weekly and in the case of renting out to work crews, monthly.

“It is still a work in progress, one step at a time for sure,” he added.

During Tuesday’s meeting council members did not discuss Danyluk’s zoning amendment application in detail, however, Mayor Walt Cobb said he was “happy to see something finally moving on it.”

Originally from the Lower Mainland, Danyluk is in the process of moving his family to live in Williams Lake full-time.

“My daughter is just finishing up high school so I’ve been coming back and forth,” he said. “I really like Williams Lake.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.
Next story
Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

Just Posted

Ministry and local hound hunters team up for cougar population study

Hound hunters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region provide equipment and local knowledge

Williams Lake Slumber Lodge owners hoping to expand operations

City council gave first reading to a development permit amendment application

Mountain race gearing up for 2019 Williams Lake Stampede

Organizers will be putting the call out for entries

LCSS to host provincial student leadership convention in October 2019

It is anticipated 300 students and advisors from around B.C. will attend

Williams Lake city council endorses rail ties as “last resort” fuel source

Council responds to Rail Ties Be Wise request that Atlantic Power not be permitted to burn rail ties

‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

‘Character Matters’ project produced by Grade 6 students in Abbotsford

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Most Read