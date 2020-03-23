Williams Lake Sikh temple votes to continue services on Sundays, cancels lunch program

The temple will offer food services in the community if anyone needs them

Kam Mudhar, a member of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple in Williams Lake, said Sunday services will continue, but the weekly lunch is cancelled. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Sikh community in Williams Lake is the next community of faith to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We took a vote as a congregation and have agreed to cancel our lunch program, but we will be still having services from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sundays,” said Kam Mudhar, a member of Guru Nanak Sikh Temple on Mackenzie Avenue, adding there were under 25 people in attendance on March 22 and normally there are less than 50 for sure.

Additionally, the entire temple was sanitized before and after the service and will be done every Sunday moving forward.

“We have added hand sanitizer, removed all of the towels and put in paper towels,” he said.

If anyone in the community, especially health care and emergency personnel, are in need of food services, Mudhar said members of the congregation are available to provide meals.

Inquiries can be made by calling him at 250-303-1525 or if the line is busy inquiries can go to Harinder Vaid at 250-303-0622.

Vaishakhi celebrations planned for April have been cancelled for the time being and once a decision is made Mudhar will let the community know.

In the meantime, the temple is also using a billboard outside for messaging its members, he added.

Last week some local churches announced changes they were making, including livestreaming and cancelling in-person Sunday services.

