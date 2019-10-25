Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Staff Sgt. Dave Olson of the BC Sheriff Services got new signage installed at the entrance to the Williams Lake courthouse alerting people that possession of weapons is not permitted inside the building.

Williams Lake sheriff services increases weapon checks at courthouse

New signage at building entrance reminds possession of weapons within the court area is prohibited

An increase in the number of people trying to bring weapons into the Williams Lake courthouse building has resulted in new signage on the entrance doors, said Staff Sgt. Dave Olson of the BC Sheriff Services.

“I wanted the signage big and bold so that as soon as people approached the building they know that they are subject to a search,” he told the Tribune Thursday. “We have found hammers, hatchets and large knives all coming into this building.”

Olson is placing one of his four sheriffs to rove the main entrance foyer to conduct searches.

“When they are not busy in court or [transporting prisoners] or other related duties, that’s where I have them standing in the main foyer. It’s to show the flag and make our presence known,” Olson said. ““We really try to watch what’s going on and who is going upstairs with backpacks.”

When items are confiscated Olson and his staff determine whether to keep them or not.

“If it is just a small pocket knife we will give it back after they’ve made an appearance in court, but if it’s hatchets, hammers or other stuff like that we seize it.”

The new signage was installed earlier this month.

“It’s crazy,” Olson said. “It’s happening at other locations as well, but we are being vigilant and I’ve really got the staff checking.”

