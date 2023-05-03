Williams Lake sexual assault and community-based victim services centre expected to open 2023

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin Branch working with other agencies on initiative

Plans are in the works for a sexual assault and community-based victim services centre for Williams Lake.

Penny Stavast, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) anti-violence programs director, appeared before city council during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 2, to share some information about the initiative.

Stavast has been collaborating with Interior Health Authority on a regional level, Cariboo Memorial Hospital and the Ministry of Health on the plan to develop a safe centre where victims can receive forensic exams for sexual assaults.

She said it will shadow Vancouver Women’s Hospital where victims do not need participation of the RCMP.

“We are hoping to launch it this summer,” she told council. “We are talking as early as June, maybe as late as August. It has been a huge initiative.”

Within the Cariboo region, she said Williams Lake has the highest number of unreported sexual assaults.

Upon her request, council unanimously also agreed to proclaim May 14 to 20, 2023 as Victims and Survivors of Crime Week in the city of Williams Lake.

Stavast said it is a week to recognize all victims of all crimes, specifically power-based crimes which are things like domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, adult survivors of childhood and sexual abuse, child and youth witnesses of violence in relationships and criminal harassment.

“We need to support our victims and survivors in order for change to happen,” she said.

Coun. Joan Flaspohler thanked Stavast for making the presentation to council and the community to raise awareness.

“Unfortunately people don’t realize these things are happening,” Flaspohler said.

In a letter to council, Stavast noted all services from the anti-violence program are free and available to survivors who may or may not have reported a crime to police or be involved with the criminal justice system.

Provincial funding, private agency grants and generous public donations make the free programming possible.

To mark Victims and Survivors of Crime Week CMHA will have an open house on Tuesday, May 16.

Council is invited to attend in the morning and the public in the afternoon, Stavast said, reminding everyone that CMHA has moved to a new location above the Bank of Montreal on Second Avenue South.

Coun. Michael Moses also thanked her for the presentation and said he thinks the issue is something council should stand up for and show support.

Stavast has been in her position for 15 years.

READ MORE: ‘Recovery scams’ targeting sextortion victims are on the rise, experts warn



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake