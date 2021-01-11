Williams Lake Seniors Village has no active cases of COVID-19

Staff noted in letter to families outbreak can be declared over by Jan. 23 if no new cases arise

Williams Lake Seniors Village (WLSV) is reporting it no longer has any active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Previously Interior Health Authority (IHA) confirmed two cases — one resident and one staff.

In a letter penned to families of residents on its website, WLSV noted if the facility remains COVID-free until Saturday, Jan. 23, the outbreak declared on Dec. 28 will be officially over.

Read more: COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village

Until Jan. 23, the village will remain under certain outbreak protocols, which include the suspension of all regular scheduled visits.

Virtual visits will continue.

All residents that were on isolation are now off isolation and their dining rooms re-opened, with precautions and guidelines in place.

“As we see the cases numbers grow in Williams Lake community, we all need to be more diligent than ever and see that we remain safe and practice all the safety measures to keep this virus contained.”

Read more: 12 cases of COVID-19 at Sugar Cane prompts swift response from Williams Lake First Nation

Read more: Possible COVID-19 exposures reported at two Williams Lake schools

Last week IHA confirmed staff and residents at long-term care facilities in Williams Lake would be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake