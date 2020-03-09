Williams Lake Seniors Village dealing with respiratory infection outbreak

Interior Health asks those with friends or family at the facility to consider postponing your visit

The Williams Lake Seniors Village is currently dealing with a respiratory infection outbreak.

According to Interior Health, the Williams Lake facility is one of five in the health region dealing with an outbreak.

The outbreak was declared Feb 27 and pertains to the entire facility.

Interior Health notes that if you are intending to visit a facility with an outbreak, “please consider postponing your visit until the outbreak is over to help keep you and your loved one healthy.​”

The outbreaks listed on Interior Health’s website is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility. Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: Gastrointestinal Illness (GI), Respiratory Infection (RI), and Clostridium difficile Infection (CDI). When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The list includes all hospitals or long term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.

While Canada and the world are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, there has only been one confirmed case in Interior Health. The person recovered at home in isolation and there was no risk of exposure to others. She was not in a facility. Interior Health did not say what community she is from.

Worldwide, there are now more than 100,000 cases, with the largest group still in China. Outbreaks have occurred outside the virus’s epicentre, including in South Korea, Iran and in Italy, which is currently under lockdown in its northern region.

In Canada over the weekend, the case count climbed past 60.

In B.C., there are now 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death as a result.

B.C.’s first fatality from the COVID-19 coronavirus was a patient at a North Vancouver care home, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said Monday morning during an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Monday, March 9 at 11 a.m.

