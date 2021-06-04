Provincial funding was announced Friday, June 4, for a 36-unit addition to Glen Arbor in Williams Lake. ( Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Provincial funding was announced Friday, June 4, for a 36-unit addition to Glen Arbor in Williams Lake. ( Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake seniors housing complex Glen Arbor to get 36-unit addition

The building will have four storeys when the addition is completed

A seniors housing complex in downtown Williams Lake will be upgraded with an additional 36 units thanks to funding announced by the provincial government Friday, June 4.

Mayor Walt Cobb chairs the Glen Arbor Park Home Society said at first the board talked about adding 20 units, but decided with the cost of construction being high it was best to “go for the gusto,” and they applied for more.

Read more: Williams Lake city council endorses 21-unit expansion of Glen Arbor

“We applied for the funding a year ago when we had the plans drawn up, but we were turned down,” Cobb said. “But now that we’ve had our housing study done showing high need for homes it helped us this time around.”

The new addition will be constructed at the end of the existing common area and have at least one if not two additional elevators to add to the two existing ones.

There will also be a new entrance for a separate entrance way for the new portion and more underground parking added.

A total of 47 new projects were selected through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for a total of 2,455 rental homes.

“We had a consultant that BC Housing found us to do the application and great help from Trevor Kier,” Cobb said.

The funding will come in the form of a mortgage that will be added to existing one for Glen Arbor so there was no need for the society to come up with the money, he added.

Cobb said there has always been a waiting list of people wanting to move in.

When Glen Arbor was first built 17 years ago, Cobb was the area MLA at the time and part of the ribbon cutting ceremony when it opened.

Originally the land was owned by the province and was the location of a ministry of highways home for the superintendent.

“It was destined to have a courthouse but the superintendent of highway’s wife was a social worker and she helped us get the land for Glen Arbor,” Cobb said.

Read more: BC Housing to study economics of using mass timber for affordable housing

Jill Atkey, CEO, BC Non-Profit Housing Association said the community housing sector looks forward to working with municipal partners to ensure these new homes are built as quickly as possible.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniorsseniors housingWilliams Lake

Previous story
Hixon woman reported missing
Next story
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Just Posted

DriveBC is reporting a road closure on Highway 97 south of Williams Lake at Maze Lake Road. (Google Maps)
Highway 97 closed in both directions near Lac La Hache at Maze Lake Road

No detour is available at this time

Mike Retasket smudges Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson during ceremony held in the school field of Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus Friday, May 28. (Facebook photo)
‘Remains of 215 children at former Kamloops Residential School horrendous finding’: MLA Doerkson

“It is going to take a real, significant genuine commitment to get through this process.”

Provincial funding was announced Friday, June 4, for a 36-unit addition to Glen Arbor in Williams Lake. ( Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake seniors housing complex Glen Arbor to get 36-unit addition

The building will have four storeys when the addition is completed

Staff and students from Williams Lake First Nation’s Little Chiefs Primary School offered songs and gifts at an Every Child Matters site in Herb Gardner Park in Williams Lake on Friday, June 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo- Williams Lake Tribune)
First Nations school holds ceremony in Williams Lake for children buried at Kamloops Residential School

Staff and students from Little Chiefs Primary School drum, sing and add to growing memorial site

Ronda Beaune has not been seen since Saturday, May 29 said Prince George RCMP. (RCMP)
Hixon woman reported missing

No sign of Ronda Beaune

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

A fundraiser intended to fund the search of Vancouver Island’s five residential school for children’s remains topped $100,000 Friday (June 4). (Black Press Media file photo)
Fundraiser to search more B.C. residential schools tops $100,000

Indigenous leaders hope to use radar technology to search for lost children on Vancouver Island

Artist’s rendering of the Site C dam, the third hydro dam on the Peace River that started construction in 2015. (BC Hydrophoto)
FortisBC outlines renewable energy plan blueprint

Sees $100 billion savings in diversified approach rather than electrification option

Most Read