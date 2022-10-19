Williams Lake Seniors Advocate working with SPARC BC to distribute parking placards

The Seniors Advocate office is located at the Seniors Activity Centre

Eva Navrot and Peggy Christianson at the Seniors Advocate office in Williams Lake hold up parking placards for people with mobility limitations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Seniors Advocate office in Williams Lake can now assist seniors with mobility limitations to apply for a parking placard.

“This is new for us,” said Eva Navrot. “We are able to help seniors put in applications and give them the placards if they qualify. We can also help with renewals.”

Parking permits are made available through SPARC BC which has been advocating for rights of people with mobility limitations since 1969.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Seniors Advocate office is located at the Seniors Activity Centre, 174 Fourth Ave. North.

So far the two placards have been distributed locally.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

