On Feb. 4, Williams Lake RCMP seized cocaine and cash during the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North. (File image)

On Feb. 4, Williams Lake RCMP seized cocaine and cash during the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North. (File image)

Williams Lake seize cocaine, cash during search warrant at Second Ave. North residence

Suspect’s name will be released pending charge approval

Williams Lake RCMP seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine and more than $3,000 during a search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Insp. Jeff Pelley in a police report prepared for the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, noted uniformed officers and the crime reduction unit with support of police dog services arrested five individuals for alleged drug offences and one identified drug trafficker is expected to have charges.

“The suspect was subsequently released on strict conditions by the police pending charge approval and lab analysis of the seized drugs,” Pelley noted, adding the suspect is ‘well-known’ to police and will continue to be targeted for necessary compliance of conditions.

Pelley confirmed the name of the accused will be released once charges are approved.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

Just Posted

On Feb. 4, Williams Lake RCMP seized cocaine and cash during the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North. (File image)
Williams Lake seize cocaine, cash during search warrant at Second Ave. North residence

Suspect’s name will be released pending charge approval

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Interior Health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases for the Cariboo Chilcotin health region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Two new positive COVID-19 cases for Cariboo Chilcotin region, IH reports Feb. 16

The total of positive cases from Jan. 1 is now 414

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Nikolas Raymond Shull, 60, last seen at the Longhouse Shelter on Feb. 15, 2021. (RCMP handout photo)
Williams Lake RCMP searching for missing man

Nikolas Raymond Shull, 60, was last seen at the Longhouse Shelter above the Stampede Grounds

Housing has been one of three factors impacting controlling the spread of COVID-19, said Tl’azt’en Nation councilor Leslie Aslin. “What I’d like to see happen is to get these proper homes built on-reserve and not just thrown up for once and say there you go. (Leslie Aslin photo)
On-reserve housing conditions challenge First Nations’ fight against COVID-19

People really need to learn and not be quick to judge First Nations reserves: First Nation councillor

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

Most Read