Williams Lake seize cocaine, cash during search warrant at Second Ave. North residence

On Feb. 4, Williams Lake RCMP seized cocaine and cash during the execution of a search warrant in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North. (File image)

Williams Lake RCMP seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine and more than $3,000 during a search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Insp. Jeff Pelley in a police report prepared for the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, noted uniformed officers and the crime reduction unit with support of police dog services arrested five individuals for alleged drug offences and one identified drug trafficker is expected to have charges.

“The suspect was subsequently released on strict conditions by the police pending charge approval and lab analysis of the seized drugs,” Pelley noted, adding the suspect is ‘well-known’ to police and will continue to be targeted for necessary compliance of conditions.

Pelley confirmed the name of the accused will be released once charges are approved.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake