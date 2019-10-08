From Jan. 1 to Sept. 20, 2019 the Williams Lake RCMP received 6,454 calls for service in the City and 2,080 calls for service in the rural area. File image

Williams Lake sees increase in theft of vehicles in 2019 compared to 2018: RCMP

Insp. Jeff Pelley shares crime report with city council

So far in 2019 Williams Lake area has seen an increase in some crime offences and a decrease in others compared to 2018.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment, shared the police commission report for the first nine months of this year at the regular council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Theft of vehicles has increased with 54 offences in 2019 and 30 offences in 2018. Pelley said there were eight stolen in September.

On Sept. 12 police executed a search warrant on a property west of Williams Lake and recovered four stolen vehicles. Two were motor vehicles from Williams Lake and Penticton, the other two were all terrain vehicles.

“We also seized firearms and arrested an individual who remains on strict conditions,” Pelley said, noting once charges are approved the name of the offender will be released.

Break and enter to residences have increased with 49 offences in 2019 and 25 offences in 2018.

Mischief under $5,000 offences have increased with 201 offences in 2019 and 139 offences in 2018.

Assault offences have increased 168 offences in 2019 and 114 offences in 2018.

Assault with a weapon causing bodily harm offences have increased with 35 offences in 2019 and 23 offences in 2018.

Other types of crime have decreased or stayed the same.

Theft from vehicles decreased with 143 offences in 2019 from 148 offences in 2018.

Break and enter to businesses resulted in 44 offences in 2019 and 44 offences in 2018.

Robberies decreased down to 12 offences in 2019 from 17 offences in 2018.

There was one aggravated assault with a weapon in September that was recently identified that resulted in the arrest of a known offender, whose currently remains in custody with the next court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 10, Pelley said.

Pelley said drug possession offences have decreased with 72 in 2019 compared to 140 in 2018.

“Some of that pertains to the legalization of marijuana.”

Drug trafficking offences have increased to 31 in 2019 compared to 20 offences in 2018.

Collisions throughout the city have decreased substantially with 110 reported in 2019 compared to 175 reported in 2018.

“I think that is a direct correlation not only with the municipal traffic position but a full complement of district traffic within our detachment that provides service to the area throughout the highway and the city.”

They have been able to increase the number of road checks, he added.

Impaired driving offences have increased from 64 in 2018 to 94 in 2019, but Pelley said there are more officers on the road checking.

In September there were 37 people on curfew conditions. Officers did 80 curfew checks resulted in 10 possible breaches being recommended against six offenders.

Williams Lake sees increase in theft of vehicles in 2019 compared to 2018: RCMP

