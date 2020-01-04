Overall, the value of property has gone up in the lakecity from 2019 to 2020. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake sees a modest increase in assessed property values this year

Northern BC’s total assessments increased from over $65.4 billion to over $69.4 billion

Much like most of B.C., Williams Lake properties will see a modest increase in their assessed value according to the BC Assessments 2020 property assessments report.

Around 248,000 owners of various properties in Northern B.C. and Williams Lake will be receiving assessment notices this week that reflect the market value as of July 1, 2019. The trend this year is a slight increase in most parts of B.C. with values plateauing or even dipping in the Vancouver area.

“For most of the region’s homes, it’s a bit of mix of modest increases and decreases compared to last year’s assessments,” Deputy Assessor Jarret Krantz said, “There are some exceptions such as Terrace and Kitimat where most homeowners will see increases of 20 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.”

Read More: B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

Overall, Northern BC’s total assessments increased from over $65.4 billion in 2019 to over $69.4 billion this year. According to the report, a total of about $1.06 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and rezoning of properties.

In Williams Lake, assessed values for single-family residential homes was up from $234,000 to $249,000 between 2018 and 2019, an overall increase of plus seven per cent. For comparison, Quesnel saw a 13 per cent increase, from $188,000 to $212,000, while 100 Mile House saw a decrease of one per cent, from $238,000 $236,000.

As far as market trends for strata style housing complexes and condos, Williams Lake saw a 17 per cent increase, from $91,600 to $107,000, while Prince George saw a modest increase of five per cent from $91,600 to $107,000.

One of the top valued properties in Northern B.C. this year it within Williams Lake, an acreage worth $2,220,000.

Property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-valueBC (1-866-825-8322) between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday or online at bcassessment.ca where they can find a more detailed breakdown of the report.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse donating to Australia wildfire relief efforts

Just Posted

Williams Lake sees a modest increase in assessed property values this year

Northern BC’s total assessments increased from over $65.4 billion to over $69.4 billion

UPDATE: Highway 20 closed at the hill for avalanche work, Bella Coola residents still in dark

Highway 20 closed at Bella Coola as well

Brazen Boxing Day theft in Lac La Hache sees semi truck and trailers stolen

White 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor stolen from Hamilton Rd

Williams Lake Stampeders go head to head with the Stamps Alumni Team this Saturday

Some of the lakecity’s finest hockey players will be testing their skills against each other

Script Reading on tonight at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre

The WLST is inviting veteran actors and audience members alike to come to enjoy an evening of fun

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Thousands in southern B.C. without power in aftermath of winter storm

Majority of power outages impacting Shuswap region

No winning ticket in record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. did win a portion of a Maxmillion prize

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Most Read