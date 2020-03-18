Several people were lined up outside Save-on-Foods in Williams Lake Wednesday morning, however, manager Mark Moyes said the delivery truck did not arrive yet so some items are not in stock. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Save-on-Foods waiting for delivery truck

The store is open but some stock, such as toilet paper, is not there

Williams Lake’s Save-on-Foods manager said staff is doing the best they can Wednesday morning but the delivery truck has yet to arrive.

“It should be arriving some time this morning, we just don’t know when,” Mark Moyes said as customers who had been lined up outside streamed into the store.

A quick check inside revealed the toilet paper shelves are empty.

Moyes told a customer there were no potatoes in yet either.

Over at Real Canadian Wholesale Club, they did receive one truck load of fresh and one of dry goods, but are still waiting for another dry goods truck.

The store’s hours have been changed to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Margetts Meat Market said they are still plugging along.

“I have had to quit taking orders and just have people come in and buy as they need out of the case because we are so behind and cannot keep up,” said owner John Margetts.

They are a small shop and are dealing with 300 people a day.

“If people can be patient that would be great and keep their distance from people. Listen to the health people they are the ones that know.”

He encourages people to share not hoard.

“We had to put a limit to five pounds of hamburger,” Margetts said.

We have reached out to Walmart.

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges


Most Read