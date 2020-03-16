The shelves are bare at the Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Salvation Army food bank ‘dangerously’ low

Community asked to remember people in need at this time

If you have any food to spare, the Salvation Army in Williams Lake is asking for your support as the food bank is ‘dangerously’ low.

“We would like to thank the community of Williams Lake for always entrusting us with your donations, to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” note Tamara Robinson, director of family services and outreach in a Facebook post. “Without your support we would not, could not exist.”

Robinson said the Salvation Army knows there is high-tension and uncertainty in the community with the COVID-19 pandemic, and encouraged everyone to look after family, friends and neighbours.

“Please also remember those in our community who cannot get to the grocery store and cannot purchase large quantities of food. Our services are in high demand, and we need your help if you have food to spare,” she said as she thanked the community for its continued support.

Last week the Salvation Army Thrift Store was robbed of jewellery which funds the food bank.

