Williams Lake, 100 Mile House Safeways to become FreshCo locations

The FreshCo rollout continues in British Columbia with the discount banner’s next six locations.

The FreshCo brand will be coming to Williams Lake in the near future. It will be located at the current Safeway building, which will be rebranded prior to reopening. Angie Mindus photo

To date, five FreshCo locations have opened in Mission, B.C.; Jefferson and Kildonan, Winnipeg; and two locations in Richmond, B.C.

The following six FreshCo locations will open in Spring 2020.

• FreshCo, 100 Mile House, B.C.

• FreshCo, Williams Lake, B.C.

• FreshCo, Sahali (Kamloops), B.C.

• FreshCo, Dilworth Centre (Kelowna), B.C.

• FreshCo, Down Town Vernon, B.C.

• FreshCo, Powell River, B.C.

These six locations are currently Safeway stores.

Beginning this fall, they will close for a four to five-month period for renovations and construction, then reopen as FreshCo stores. Safeway 100 Mile House is scheduled to close for renovation on October 5, 2019, all other locations (Safeway Williams Lake, Safeway Sahali [Kamloops], Safeway Dilworth Centre [Kelowna], Safeway Down Town Vernon and Safeway Powell River) are planned to close for renovation on November 23, 2019.

The company noted it is committed to ensuring these conversions do not impact its pharmacy customers and will continue to operate temporary pharmacy locations while renovations and construction are underway.

The FreshCo locations will open with pharmacy departments where its customers can expect the same service from our pharmacy teams. There will be no interruption in patient care or customer files. As the 100 Mile location does not currently have a pharmacy department, no pharmacy will open for this store.

We are working with employees and unions to ensure the terms of their collective agreements are met as we work through this transition. As always, we will expend every effort to place employees in other stores within our store network in B.C.

FreshCo said it is committed to providing its customers the freshest foods at great prices, and added customers can expect access to fresh food items and produce, plus a variety of multicultural foods. FreshCo’s low prices and diverse product offering will help customers in our communities make every dollar count.

The company said it is looking forward to sharing its FreshCo discount shopping experience with more customers and employees in B.C. and serving the local communities.

Opening dates are to be confirmed.