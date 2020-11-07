Williams Lake RONA employee tests positive for COVID-19

RONA said if you visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 to monitor any symptoms

RONA in Williams Lake has reported a positive case of COVID-19 from one of its employees on Nov. 6. RONA says local public health authorities were informed of the situation and measures were taken at the store before reopening on Saturday morning, Nov. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RONA in Williams Lake has reported a positive COVID-19 case from one of its employees.

In a statement issued on social media, RONA said they were informed Friday, Nov. 6 of an employee who works at its RONA Williams Lake store on Proctor Street, who received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

They said the employee last worked on Oct. 27.

“We are taking the situation very seriously,” the statement reads. “To protect the health and safety of our associates and customers, we proceeded to an extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the premises on Nov. 6 after closing the store.”

RONA says local public health authorities were informed of the situation and measures were taken at the store before reopening on Saturday morning, Nov. 7.

RONA said if you visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 inclusive, they encourage you to monitor for symptoms until Nov. 10 inclusive (if you visited the store on Oct. 27) and call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 if needed.

The Tribune has reached out to Lowe’s Canada for futher information.



