The public is invited to give input on the City of Williams Lake proposed cannabis bylaw which stipulates that cannabis retailers must be located no closer than 300 metres from a school or licensed daycare. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Williams Lake rolls out cannabis bylaw for public input

A draft bylaw on cannabis production and retail in city limits will be presented during a public meeting on May 28

Williams Lake residents will have the opportunity give input about where cannabis is produced and sold within city limits during a special meeting at city hall on Monday, May 28.

“City council is interested in knowing the perspectives of members of the community about both cannabis production in the north end industrial area as a new resource industry and about dispensaries of recreational cannabis, ” said Leah Hartley, the city’s director of development services Friday.

The draft bylaw would allow both production and dispensing, with some limitations.

For example, there must be 500 metres between each individual retailer so that would limit the total number of retailers in the City to approximately five maximum, Hartley said.

As well, each retailer can be located no closer than 300 metres to a school or a licensed daycare facility.

Rules already in place around smoking will be the same for cannabis, meaning it will not be permitted in parks or areas around public buildings.

“Wherever we restrict smoking currently, the current bylaw will also restrict cannabis,” Hartley said.

Hartley noted that regulations developed by the City will supplement the regulations developed by both the provincial and the federal governments.

“We expect there will be some questions about that aspect at the meeting,” she added.

Staff and council will be available at the meeting, which will start at 6 p.m.

