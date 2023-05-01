Williams Lake river valley trail reopens partially after flood damage shuttered it three years ago

Jackie Pooni and her dog Millie about to head out for a walk on the Williams Lake river valley trail which partially reopened to the public Monday, May 1. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Crews continue to work in the river valley Monday, May 1, to repair flood damage from April 2020. The city has posted a sign outlining a trail from Comer Street entrance to the Tolko log yard that is accessible to the public as of May 1, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A portion of the river valley trail in Williams Lake has reopened Monday, May 1 after flood damage closed it to the public in April 2020.

There is a map at the Comer Street entrance outlining which portion the public has access to which is the trail leading left to the Tolko log yard.

Early Monday morning Jackie Pooni was heading out with her dog Millie, 3, excited to be able to walk on the popular trail once again.

It is muddy this morning because Williams Lake received some much-needed rain Sunday and overnight into Monday.

When the city announced a portion of the trail would be re-opening, the public was asked to only use the section of road that is open, respect existing worksites and signage, stay clear of construction traffic and avoid closed recreation features. Motorized vehicle access is also not permitted.

In 2020 the level of Williams Lake rose more than five feet due to flooding from Borland Creek and the San Jose River.

Extensive damage was done in the river valley to both the landscape and the city’s water and sewage infrastructure.

Work continues on the remediation.

Phase two of the reopening is targeted for June of 2023, expanding the open section of road further north toward the Fraser River pending the completion of work in that section.

