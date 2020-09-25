Williams Lake river valley remains closed to public, emergency repairs near completion

Crews have installed the 14th and final bridge in the Williams Lake river valley. (Pat Mahood photo)

The Williams Lake river valley remains closed to the public while emergency flood repairs near completion.

With the final and 14th bridge installed Friday, Sept. 25., the trail network will once again have uninterrupted access to the Fraser River.

The City of Williams Lake Emergency Operations Centre continues to monitor the situation surrounding the restoration of the river valley trail network.

At this time, the project is nearing the end of the emergency phase; however, there are still additional works to complete before the river valley will be accessible for public use.

Due to the possibility of changing conditions, and the works that are currently underway in the river valley, the Emergency Operations Centre would like to remind the public that access to the river valley trail network is currently closed.

