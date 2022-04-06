Williams Lake residents request proper sidewalk with curb for their neighbourhood

Fourth Avenue North resident Sonja Vernon-Woods has written a letter to the city on behalf of her neighbourhood asking for the sidewalk to be replaced with one that has a curb. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Fourth Avenue North resident Sonja Vernon-Woods has written a letter to the city on behalf of her neighbourhood asking for the sidewalk to be replaced with one that has a curb. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Without a proper curb, the city snow plough has no reference, and the local residents are having difficulties keeping up with shovelling the snow in the winter. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Without a proper curb, the city snow plough has no reference, and the local residents are having difficulties keeping up with shovelling the snow in the winter. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Some Williams Lake residents living in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue North are hoping the city will improve the sidewalk adjacent to their properties.

City council received a letter on behalf of the group at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 5 and referred it to the public works committee for further discussion.

The letter’s writer Sonja Vernon-Wood noted they are having difficulty keeping the sidewalk clear of snow because it has no curb.

“Consequently the snow plough has no frame of reference, resulting in huge amounts of snow being pushed up onto the sidewalk.”

While the residents are “happy to keep the sidewalk clear of snow” and “fellow citizens safe from falling,” the residents are requesting mayor and council assist by installing a proper and safe sidewalk with a proper curb.

She told the Tribune the sidewalk is used heavily in the winter by pedestrians.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
Stólō Tribal Council embarking on interview project for survivors of St. Mary’s Residential School
Next story
WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

Just Posted

Fourth Avenue North resident Sonja Vernon-Woods has written a letter to the city on behalf of her neighbourhood asking for the sidewalk to be replaced with one that has a curb. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents request proper sidewalk with curb for their neighbourhood

Williams Lake city council has approved a pavement marking contract for $140,000. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
$140,000 pavement marking contract approved for Williams Lake

A 2010 red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stolen in Williams Lake, last seen by the owner around midnight Monday, April 4. (Photo submitted)
Red Toyota Tacoma truck stolen in Williams Lake recovered in Ashcroft

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8