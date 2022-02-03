Williams Lake residents digging out from another big snowfall

Snowfall was heaviest over Williams Lake in the late afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 2. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake area residents are waking up to the sight of another heavy snowfall.

According to Environment Canada, 26.4 cm of snow fell over the lakecity Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The snow started falling at 8 a.m. Wednesday and didn’t let up until 1 a.m. Thursday morning, with the heaviest snow falling during the Wednesday afternoon commute at 5 p.m.

DriveBC is describing area roads as having compact snow with slippery sections. Highway 97 north of Williams Lake did have a travel advisory from Wildwood to Stoner overnight however that advisory at has since been lifted.

Light snow is expected in the Williams Lake area Thursday and Friday.

A winter storm warning is in place in the Blue River and Valemount areas to Alberta which notes motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel in that area Thursday and Friday as 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected. The winter storm warning stretches all the way from Whitehorse, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Watson Lake, Muncho Lake Stone Mountain Park, Williston, Highway 97 – Pine Pass, McGregor, Yellowhead, Yellowhead Highway to the North Columbia and Kinbasket areas.

Along the north coast, including Terrace, a winter storm warning is in place with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected followed by several hours of freezing rain.

In Williams Lake, snow is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, followed by sunshine and daytime temperatures of 9C and 5C for Saturday and Sunday. The average high for this time of year is 2C.

So far this winter in Williams Lake it snowed 14 cm in November, 82.9 cm in December and 56.2 cm in January.

