Williams Lake residents asked to reduce non-essential water use

One of the city’s pumps is under repair

The city of Williams Lake has been doing routine maintenance to one of its wells at Scout Island as seen here earlier this week. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake residents are being asked by the city to reduce non-essential water use.

Presently some routine maintenance work is being done on the wells and pumps at Scout Island and one of the wells is currently out of service.

City director of municipal services Rob Warnock said in a news release Friday, April 16 with the warm weather expected this weekend, residents are asked to reduce activities such as irrigation, washing boulevards and driveways, and other water heavy activities.

Warnock noted a pump and monitor is being rebuilt and due to part shortages and shipping delays it is expected to be in service near the end of May.

A second well was recently redeveloped because of a drop in flow from consolidation that is expected to be in service once potability testing is done.

Earlier this week the city also installed a measuring stick to depict the lake’s level that can be viewed from the causeway at Scout Island.



