Surinderpal Rathor is reminding residents to file their income tax returns as the April 30 deadline approaches. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Surinderpal Rathor is reminding residents to file their income tax returns as the April 30 deadline approaches. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake residents are reminded to file income tax returns by April 30 deadline

Community Volunteer Income Tax program volunteers have noticed a slow month in April

Williams Lake’s Surinderpal Rathor is reminding residents that the deadline for filing income tax returns is Saturday, April 30, although there is a few day’s grace to the first work day, which is Monday, May 2.

Rathor has been part of the local Community Volunteer Income Program for 47 years and said the first few months this year were busy but it has tapered off.

“It’s better not to wait to file until the last minute,” he said.

Anyone wanting to get in touch with Rathor can do so by calling 250-392-0909.

Through the month of March he and volunteer Judy Gibbons hosted many sittings around the city to offer the service.

Rathor said the community volunteer income tax program is intended not to take away customers from businesses that do income tax return, but in place to help people who cannot afford to pay to have the service done.

Priority goes to seniors, new Canadians, students and people with disabilities.

READ MORE: Community Volunteer Income Tax program ready to roll in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canadian Revenue AgencyWilliams Lake

Previous story
B.C. avian flu outbreak likely spread through commercial bird farming

Just Posted

Surinderpal Rathor is reminding residents to file their income tax returns as the April 30 deadline approaches. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake residents are reminded to file income tax returns by April 30 deadline

The National Day of Mourning will be marked with a ceremony on Thursday, April 28, at the cenotaph outside Williams Lake city hall. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Day of Mourning ceremony set for April 28 at Williams Lake cenotaph

Brayden Methot is the representative plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against ICBC that claims it underpaid accident victims. (Black Press Media file photo)
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC, led by crash victim from Williams Lake, gets green light

Williams Lake city council approved a request to move the stop sign at Terra Ridge to Wotzke Drive. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Resident request to move stop sign approved by Williams Lake city council