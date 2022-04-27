Williams Lake residents are reminded to file income tax returns by April 30 deadline

Surinderpal Rathor is reminding residents to file their income tax returns as the April 30 deadline approaches. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s Surinderpal Rathor is reminding residents that the deadline for filing income tax returns is Saturday, April 30, although there is a few day’s grace to the first work day, which is Monday, May 2.

Rathor has been part of the local Community Volunteer Income Program for 47 years and said the first few months this year were busy but it has tapered off.

“It’s better not to wait to file until the last minute,” he said.

Anyone wanting to get in touch with Rathor can do so by calling 250-392-0909.

Through the month of March he and volunteer Judy Gibbons hosted many sittings around the city to offer the service.

Rathor said the community volunteer income tax program is intended not to take away customers from businesses that do income tax return, but in place to help people who cannot afford to pay to have the service done.

Priority goes to seniors, new Canadians, students and people with disabilities.

READ MORE: Community Volunteer Income Tax program ready to roll in Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canadian Revenue AgencyWilliams Lake