Williams Lake residents warned of e-mail scam posturing as Canada Post

A Williams Lake resident said he received an e-mail scam pretending to be about parcel pick up from Canada Post Monday, Dec. 9. (Photo submitted).

Williams Lake residents are being warned about an e-mail scam that appears to be officially from Canada Post.

“Unfortunately, malicious phishing emails circulate from time to time, and we recommend that customers delete any suspicious emails containing a link or file and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501,” said Phil Legualt, Canada Post media relations. “Customers may also contact our Customer Service at 1-800-267-1177 if they suspect they’ve received a suspicious email relating to Canada Post.”

More information about what customers can do if they suspect that an e-mail is fraudulent can be found on the Canada Post website.

Content of a phishing e-mail or text message is intended to trigger a quick reaction asking consumers to “update”, “validate”, or “confirm” information.

Often, the message or website includes official-looking logos and other identifying information from government, financial institutions and online payment services.

